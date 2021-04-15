Former New Mexico educator faces new allegations

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 Investigation is shedding light on the New Mexico Public Education Department’s ongoing investigation into a licensed educator accused in multiple cases of student misconduct over the past two decades. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Lysée Mitri recently discussed the background of the story in the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio with Chris McKee.

Watch the above video for an extended discussion between Chris and Lysée about the recent story. Some of the topics discussed include how KRQE began its investigation after a recent investigation into teacher misconduct, where the case stands today, and when the next developments may occur.

Since recording this segment, the New Mexico Public Education Department says it has served the subject of the investigation, Rodney Wright, with a Notice of Contemplated Action, or “a document sent to licensees to inform them that the agency is contemplating taking action on their educator license.”

A spokeswoman for PED says that the state is seeking to revoke Wright’s license. PED says Wright has 20 days to request an administrative hearing. If a hearing is not requested, PED says it may take the action on license revocation.