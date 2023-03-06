PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Out of the sports spotlight for two years, New Mexico’s all-time winningest baseball coach may soon have a new lead role. Ray Birmingham has been nominated for the position of university regent at Eastern New Mexico University.

The former coach of the University of New Mexico Lobos baseball squad for 14-years, Birmingham retired from the role in 2021. He spent 43 years coaching baseball in New Mexico, starting in the late 1970’s. With the Lobos, Birmingham guided the team to four Mountain West Conference titles and three Mountain West Tournament titles.

If confirmed by the New Mexico Legislature, Birmingham will serve in the regent position for six-years through December 2028. Regents have a significant role in the budgeting and direction of New Mexico’s public universities.

According to the Governor’s office, “the Board of Regents is responsible for governance of the school, including establishment of goals and policies, and overall operation and management.” Located in Portales, north of Birmingham’s hometown of Hobbs, Eastern New Mexico University has a board comprised of five regents.

The Governor’s Office credits Birmingham for helping raise over $5.7-million for UNM’s baseball facility and operations. He also received the University of New Mexico “Community Service Award” for his work at UNM.

Birmingham is among 12 other people nominated to various regent boards across the state. Here’s a full list of the Governor’s other regent nominees: