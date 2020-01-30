Flooding closes Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary on Thursday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools announced that due to flooding and a temporary lack of access to fully functional plumbing, all classes at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will be canceled on Thursday, January 30. The cancellation includes the SAFE before and after school program.

RRPS says that overnight Wednesday one of the school’s water main valves burst, resulting in flooding and plumbing issues. Department crews are currently fixing the issue, however, it will take time to repair and clean up the issue.

Parents who have children in the SAFE program who are already at school on Thursday are asked to pick up their students from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary as soon as possible. RRPS reports that staff will remain at the school until they are able to be picked up.

No children will be left unattended at the school. Parents will be notified of any changes that may impact school on Friday, January 31.