LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The legacy of a former Las Cruces superintendent is living on at New Mexico State University. Last week, Teena Bhakta, a graduate student at NMSU, was named the first recipient of the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Scholarship. It was established last year by Trujillo’s husband, Ben Trujillo, following her death.

Bhakta expects to graduate in December with a master’s degree in educational leadership and continue her educational career in Las Cruces. Contributions are accepted for the scholarship through the NMSU Foundation website.