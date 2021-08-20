First Judicial Court denies temporary restraining order against PED

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An eastern New Mexico school board has lost its first attempt to be reinstated following the New Mexico Public Education Department’s suspension earlier this month. The entire Floyd school board was suspended on August 4 after voting twice to disregard the PED’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Floyd filed for a temporary restraining order to end the suspension but the First Judicial Court denied that request Friday. The district is currently lead by Stan Rounds who was appointed by PED Secretary Ryan Stewart.

“This ruling is an affirmation that we, as a state, have a responsibility to our children to ensure that they have safe and healthy learning environments,” said Secretary Ryan Stewart in a news release. “We continue to take that responsibility very seriously and are grateful that the court shares that point of view.”

