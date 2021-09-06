First isotope camp finishes up at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new short course on isotopes has completed its first year at UNM. Iso-Camp is a two-week course that brings together graduate students from over 40 universities throughout the country to explore the field of stable isotopes and the possibility it offers.
It was originally supposed to launch in 2020 but was canceled. This year, it featured presentations both in-person and virtually. Iso-Camp was created by two professors at the University of Utah in 1996. They also helped kick off the inaugural camp at UNM this year.