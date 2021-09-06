First isotope camp finishes up at UNM

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new short course on isotopes has completed its first year at UNM. Iso-Camp is a two-week course that brings together graduate students from over 40 universities throughout the country to explore the field of stable isotopes and the possibility it offers.

Story continues below:

It was originally supposed to launch in 2020 but was canceled. This year, it featured presentations both in-person and virtually. Iso-Camp was created by two professors at the University of Utah in 1996. They also helped kick off the inaugural camp at UNM this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES