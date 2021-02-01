First day of classes at Bosque School begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Bosque School are back in class Monday. After three months of learning at home, school staff welcomes students back to the classroom for hybrid learning The principal at Bosque says they’re thrilled to have their students back and everyone is doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“All of our families and students are just so happy to be on campus, and are so appreciative, that they are doing their part to make sure that we can maintain that and stop the spread in New Mexico,” said the principal. Bosque School did nine weeks of hybrid learning in the fall before moving to online-only just before Thanksgiving.

