Few school districts have decided on hybrid learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Much of the state is starting to reopen as COVID-19 cases drop and more counties move into the yellow or green levels of the state’s framework guidelines. Several school boards, including Albuquerque Public Schools, have yet to decide if they will return to hybrid learning.

“I’m disappointed that there are not more schools coming back there has been a lot of misinformation we’ve heard misinformation educators have 30 percent positivity rate as industry group that is not true anywhere. We should have the safest environment for educators and CDC is showing for students, it’s not high risk in context that we thought it might be in may when closed schools,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Wednesday.

The governor issued an order that all schools, all grades can return up to 50% in hybrid on Febuary 8. Some districts including the bigger ones like APS are struggling with the decision. KRQE News 13 reached out to the APS school board.

APS Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy says moving into the yellow level is encouraging and may help their thoughts moving into hybrid or small group environments but whether the hybrid is the same or worse than all virtual learning is a concern. The board president still has concerns and questions bout what satisfies the requirement for APS students to play sports and how it’s tied.

The governor argues it ensures more testing and contact tracing for athletes and school staff. Dr. Peercy says yet under the older student-athletes could still opt for all at-home learning. He also has concerns about the timelines and giving athletes sufficient time to practice before competitions for safety reasons. Dr. Peercy says there is still a lot to be discussed.