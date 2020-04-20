Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Public Education Department has been told to stop diverting millions in federal grants.

The program provides funding for school districts to offset property tax losses rom tribal lands, military bases, national forests, and other tax-exempt federal lands to build and maintain facilities. The department says New Mexico wasn’t meeting a requirement.

The state reportedly redistributed more than $63 million last year.

