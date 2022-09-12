FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington organization that helps train teachers in Native American schools will receive a big financial boost. The Three Rivers Education Foundation has earned a more than $2 million grant through a federal program from the department of education.

The Teacher Quality Partnership Grant looks to add more teachers in schools struggling with staff shortages. In all, the education department is awarded nearly $25 million through the program.