FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington organization that helps train teachers in Native American schools will receive a big financial boost. The Three Rivers Education Foundation has earned a more than $2 million grant through a federal program from the department of education.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Data shows Albuquerque’s homeless population is coming from out of state
- Crime: New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
- New Mexico: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
- Ranking: The 10 most polluted states in the US
The Teacher Quality Partnership Grant looks to add more teachers in schools struggling with staff shortages. In all, the education department is awarded nearly $25 million through the program.