Famous people with ties to Albuquerque send positive messages to high school seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actors, athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque will be sending high school seniors messages of hope through videos. The “Senior Celebration” videos will premiere on May 13, which was supposed to be graduation week for Albuquerque Public Schools.

The videos will be personalized for each of APS’s 21 high schools, which also includes the district’s magnet high schools.

The APS Communications Office and high school activities directors came up with the idea of a “Senior Celebration” videos and extended invitations to celebrities and politicians with ties to the Duke City. At least four of the positive messengers graduated from APS:

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, who graduated from La Cueva High School

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who graduated from Del Norte High School

Actor and Bernalillo County Commissioner (and former APS school board member) Steven Michael Quezada, who graduated from West Mesa High School

Singer Alex Stern, an Eldorado High School graduate who will sing the National Anthem in the video.

Gov. Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart have also committed to sending an uplifting message for seniors, according to a news release. The school district says Albuquerque native Alex Bregman, the third baseman for the Houston Astros and actor Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad will also make an appearance in the videos.

The APS Board of Education members and Superintendent Raquel Reedy will also share some warm words of encouragement to seniors in the videos.

“One of the best parts of the superintendent’s job is seeing our students reach the pinnacle of high school graduation. I was especially looking forward to the Class of 2020 commencements, which would have been my last since I am retiring at the end of the school year,” Raquel Reedy, APS Superintendent said in a news release. “I am so glad that we have found a way to celebrate the hard work and promising futures of these students. They deserve the best, and we want to make sure their send-off is something special.”

Students will be able to watch the videos on the APS Graduation website and on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. on May 13.

APS says the “Senior Celebration” videos does not mean that official graduations won’t be scheduled at a later date when social distancing measures are relaxed. They also say the videos do not take the place of official ceremonies. APS announced on April 8 that they were postponing the high school graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for mid-May.