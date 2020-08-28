Families juggle online learning, form learning pods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are coming up with new ways to educate their children at home. Learning pods have become a popular option. Parents say that there is no way they could juggle their own schedules, plus their kids’ without it.

Four kids in three grades from two schools are all learning under one roof. “It is pretty chaotic,” parent Jessie Hunt said. “We converted our playroom into a classroom,” Hunt said. “The kids have their own cubbies and boxes with all their work.”

Hunt’s two kids, plus two friends, are doing learning at Hunt’s Albuquerque home. “We made up the name combining our last names that they are now the Huntwell Academy Sharks, which we think is hilarious.”

Since all the parents work full-time, Hunt’s mother, a former teacher, instructs the children in the morning. Then, New Mexico State University student Jasmine Hernandez, who is majoring in elementary education, arrives in the afternoon to tutor the kids. “Some days we want to do more work than others,” Hernandez said.

Each child has a completely different schedule. Hernandez works to keep each of them on track. “She makes it hard and like school,” student Abigail Maxwell said.

Hunt said pod learning does have its challenges. “They have a hard time when some are working and others have breaks,” Hunt said.

Hunt said they chose this option so her children would have interaction outside of the family, and the kids seem to like it. “There’s not so many kids, and it is a big classroom,” Maxwell said. “The whole house is our classroom.”

Hunt said while the mini-classroom is fine for now, she hopes it is just a temporary solution. “For this semester, I am grateful to have the small group, and I hope that by the spring that changes,” Hunt said.

The parents said they agreed to have a very small network outside of the pod to keep COVID-19 exposure low.

