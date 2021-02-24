Facebook awards Los Lunas Schools $59K grant

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is helping Los Lunas Schools with remote learning. Los Lunas Schools reports that Facebook awarded the district with a $59,500 grant to purchase a license for Nearpod which is a software program the will help teachers make their lessons interactive both in the classroom or virtually.

The program also offers thousands of pre-created kindergarten through 12-grade lessons. According to a press release from the district, the program will allow students to participate in lessons that contain virtual reality, 3D objects, math and science simulation, and more. Additionally, the program will allow teachers to keep their students engaged and offers real-time feedback to students on their performance using various assessment strategies.

“We are thrilled to be strengthening the education support resources at Los Lunas Schools. This grant will help provide all teachers, grades Pre-K through 12 and across all subject areas, with a large database of useful materials,” said Mary McGowan, director of compliance at Los Lunas Schools. “Additionally, Nearpod provides interactive learning both remotely on mobile devices and in the classroom setting when we are allowed to be back in our buildings.”