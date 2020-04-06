ExxonMobil supports online education with $100K for Carlsbad Municipal Schools

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools in Carlsbad are getting a boost as they turn to technology to finish out the school year.

ExxonMobil is granting Carlsbad Municipal School District $100,000 to help with online learning. Funding will help provide internet connectivity to low-income students living in remote locations with limited access to the internet.

“Carlsbad’s schools and teachers need support and encouragement during these difficult times,” said Staale Gjervik, senior vice president at ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas Company and president of XTO Energy. “We hope our contribution will help facilitate the transition to online learning during this period and ease the burden on families and the schools.”

The company is also providing laptops to students in need. The school district has developed a Continuous Learning Plan for the remainder of the school year and plans to submit it to the Public Education Department by April 6.

ExxonMobil is also increasing production of isopropyl alcohol which is a key ingredient in hand sanitizer as well as polypropylene, which is used to make protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders. Additionally, the company is partnering with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to design and support the manufacturing of reusable shields and masks for healthcare workers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources