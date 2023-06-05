SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – ExxonMobil announced Monday it has been giving grant money to New Mexico education institutions over the past year. The money went to support various STEM and public service programs totaling over $500,000.

The New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, New Mexico State University, the University of New Mexico, Santa Fe Community College, and Southeast New Mexico College all received funds. According to an ExxonMobil press release, the company aims to build on its corporate commitment to STEM education and work to expand research and career opportunities for New Mexico students.

“The New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation is honored to partner with ExxonMobile on our STEAM Trek initiative. Children throughout New Mexico benefit from this virtual learning platform, which shares films and educational material to each child at no cost to them or their schools,” said Abigail Eaton, Executive Director for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation. “To date, more than 5,000 students have experienced this enriching program.”

The money will go towards paid internships, graduate-level fellowships, and enhancements to the training of students who wish to enter public service careers.