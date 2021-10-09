Explora Science Fiesta kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Balloon Fiesta may be wrapping up Sunday, Explora’s Science Fiesta is just getting started. The event, scheduled to run through October 23, hopes to encourage the community to learn about STEM.

This year, it’s mostly online with some in-person demonstrations available. The BioPark, Spaceport America, and New Mexico Tech are all part of the event. People can sign up online.

