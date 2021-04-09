Explora launches STEM scholarship program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is working to build the next generation of New Mexico scientists, engineers, and more with a new scholarship. The STEM Scholars program is aimed at high school seniors who are Black, Indigenous, or Hispanic and plan to pursue a STEM subject at a New Mexico college or trade school.

If selected, they will get $2,500 toward their education. It comes as Explora gets ready to launch X-Studio, a teen activity center expected to open in the fall. Explora says the goal is to cultivate homegrown talent and hopefully keep bright minds right here in New Mexico. The deadline to apply is April 30. Community members who want to support the program can also donate.

For more information on donating, requirements, eligibility or to apply, visit explora.us/xstudio/stem-scholars/.