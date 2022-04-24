ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is receiving national recognition for its work teaching kids. The organization was named a finalist for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico: Senior ditch day at Elephant Butte Lake leads to sinking of boat, rolled vehicle
The award, given by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries. Explora is asking people who have visited the museum to post their memories on their Facebook page.
The winners of the award will be announced in June.