Every Kid Outdoors pass gets fourth graders into national parks for free

Photo Caption: New signage was installed after the Little Bear Fire and subsequent flooding damaged the campground in 2012. (Courtesy: Lincoln National Forest)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Forest Service announced on Friday the Santa Fe National Forest and Santa Fe Public Schools would once again collaborate to give every fourth-grader an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass. The passes allow students and their families free access to hundreds of national forests, parks, and waters during the 2020-2021 school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students will be receiving the passes through school distributions, hybrid learning, and direct mailings. Officials say the Every Kid Outdoors initiative encourages kids to explore, learn, and play in America’s great outdoors. They say the program targets fourth graders because they want every child in America to have the opportunity to visit national forests, parks, and historic sites by the age of 11.

The SFNF issued more than 1,000 passes to 20 SFPS elementary schools. While the passes cover admission to National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service sites, they do not cover expanded amenity fees such as camping, boat launches, or special tours.

Any fourth grader can obtain an Every Kid Outdoors pass. Paper passes with a unique code can be obtained through the official website.