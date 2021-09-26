Event aims to inspire girls to pursue aviation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Double Eagle Airport held an event all about girls in aviation Saturday. Nearly 75 girls, ages 8 to 17, signed up to check out booths and learn about piloting, weather, and building an airplane.

The group “Women in Aviation International” hosted the event, and says it wants to inspire and motivate. “I want women and little girls to know there is a group out here that is going to educate them and let them follow whatever path they want to take and never be told that they can’t do it because they are a girl,” said Jessi Rowden, vice president of Women in Aviation International’s Land of Enchantment chapter.

Women in Aviation offers scholarships and mentorship opportunities for girls who want to pursue a career in aviation.