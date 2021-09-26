Event aims to inspire girls to pursue aviation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Double Eagle Airport held an event all about girls in aviation Saturday. Nearly 75 girls, ages 8 to 17, signed up to check out booths and learn about piloting, weather, and building an airplane.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: What happens after someone attacks a healthcare worker?
- Don’t Miss: New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant
- Weird: Man once accused of having sex with horse now accused of escape from jail
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Viernes 23 de Septiembre 2021
- Crime: FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery
The group “Women in Aviation International” hosted the event, and says it wants to inspire and motivate. “I want women and little girls to know there is a group out here that is going to educate them and let them follow whatever path they want to take and never be told that they can’t do it because they are a girl,” said Jessi Rowden, vice president of Women in Aviation International’s Land of Enchantment chapter.
Women in Aviation offers scholarships and mentorship opportunities for girls who want to pursue a career in aviation.