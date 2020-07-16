Estancia Municipal School District opts for re-entry plan bringing students to campus every other day

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Public Education Department has its requirements for reopening schools but there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach. While Albuquerque Public Schools is opting to have students learn on campus every other week, a much smaller district, Estancia Municipal School District plans to have their students on campus every other day.

The district said it tried its hardest to have younger students on campus five days a week to help working parents but just couldn’t accommodate it within PED’s guidelines. It submitted its re-entry plan to PED which opts for an A Day/B Day model.

“The reason we felt the every other day model was important for us, in our community, was that you know, students had been out for so many months of school…just getting students back into the coming to school habit, it’s hard to establish that when you have five days off,” Dr. Cindy Sims, superintendent of EMSD, said. “We wanted to minimize the consecutive days that students were away from their teachers and maximize the regularity of support that they receive.”

Here’s how it works. Half of the students will learn new material on campus one day, then do homework on that material at home the next day while the second half of students learn on campus. This will happen Monday through Thursday with the schools getting sanitized every day. On Fridays, most students will work at home, but some can come to campus for extra help.

“There will be three different things going on on Friday: reteaching of current curriculum, recovery of spring curriculum, and special ed services,” Dr. Sims explained. “We will have students that have incompletes from the spring semester coming in to recover that learning and receive targeted instruction, in of course small groups,” she said. “And then we have special education students that have individualized education plans that require more instruction, they’ll be able to come in and receive that targeted support as well.”

With every other day dedicated to homework and material learned the day before, the superintendent explains how they plan to fit a whole curriculum in this new model.

“My board of education has approved to bring my teachers in for a few extra days to do some curriculum work. They’re identifying the essential standards, doing some curriculum compacting, and then developing new pacing guides to get us through the year to make sure we address all the essential standards in the curriculum. And then, they’ll be analyzing that student work that comes in each week,” she said.

The re-entry plan also includes providing face shields to any students whose parents prefer shields over face masks. New this year, the district is also offering an online school for grades K-12, for parents who still may not want to send their kids to school. As of July 16, there are about 74 of the district’s 600 students enrolled in the online school.

The district said it has enough materials to sanitize the schools until Christmas. Its re-entry plan is subject to change based on feedback from PED. Dr. Sims had this message to district parents.

“It’s very hard for my parents that work to not have their children here five days a week and I’m sure they’re disappointed, I’m equally disappointed, my board is equally disappointed,” Dr. Sims said. “I just thank them for their support and their patience, we’re here for them and we’re here for their kids. We just want our kids back at school, we miss them. We want our kids back. And we’re committed. We’re committed to doing the best we can every day for them.”

Parents will be getting a handbook on the re-entry plan which is also on the website. They’re also encouraged to fill out this survey about the upcoming school year.

Related Content: