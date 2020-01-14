Española Public Schools superintendent to step down

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Public Schools superintendent is stepping down as she will not seek to extend her contract.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Bobbie Gutierrez will not seek an extension of her contract that expires on June 30. Gutierrez served two stints as superintendent and had previously served as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.

She resigned over the controversial hiring of basketball coach Richard Martinez in 2016 and was rehired by the Española School District in 2017. The school board will host a special meeting on Thursday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a new superintendent.