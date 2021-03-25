Episode two of docuseries ‘Rio Grande Serenade’ now available

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The second episode in a docuseries that explores the Rio Grande was released. The digital media arts program at the University New Mexico Taos branch is the group behind the series called “Rio Grande Serenade“.

Peter Walker and his students take viewers along as they explore wildlife, work, and play along the upper Rio Grande.

Episode two takes place at Cornelio Candelaria Farm in Albuquerque along the Arenal Acequia. Episodes one and two can be found online at riograndeserenade.com.