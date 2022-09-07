PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Eastern New Mexico University reported they saw an increase in enrollment since the 2017 school year. In a press release, the university said enrollment is up by 2.3% overall from fall 2021 and the fall 2022 enrollment number is 5,106 students, up from 4,991 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The release states the freshman class saw the biggest growth – a 23.2% increase with a freshman class of 430. The school also saw a 23% increase in transfer student enrollment over the past year.

“Our enrollment growth was a team effort, across campus and with our community,” said ENMU president and Chancellor Patrice Caldwell. “We are excited about this and will work hard to retain these students and ensure their success.”

The school’s graduate program also grew from 2021 to 2022 by 3.1% with 1,273 students enrolled. ENMU houses 475 students on its campus, including 305 first-time freshmen.