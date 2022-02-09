PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University needs the public’s help naming their new their new branded products. The university is working with several businesses to launch their garlic and green chile pistachios, pistachio caramel popcorn, and spicy date with pecan cookies.

The proceeds will go to student scholarships. The person who suggests the winning name will win a prize pack with each of the newly-named products inside. The last day to send in submissions is February 25.