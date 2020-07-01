ENMU plans hybrid learning model for fall semester

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico university is announcing plans to reopen this fall. Eastern New Mexico University says they will be using a combination of in-person and online classes.

Their dorms and dining area will also be open with social distancing regulations. The university points out that so far, COVID-19 has had a minimal impact in Portales and surrounding Roosevelt County.

However, they say campus life will still be different. The university says they’ll post more detailed reopening plans on their website within the next week.