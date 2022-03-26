NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University students are about to perform at the world-famous Carnegie Hall. The university’s Chamber Singers will be featured in a concert on Monday.

ENMU choral director Dr. Jason Paulk was invited last year, but that was postponed because of the pandemic. The group will perform two songs on the stage.

This is something the chair of the department calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I think they see it as a high honor,” says Dustin Seifert. “As a wonderful way to represent their chosen profession in music performance but also ENMU and the state of New Mexico. It’s sort of an ambassador role.”

The choir will also perform with other groups from across the country.