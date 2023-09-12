PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) is reporting the most significant growth in its enrollment numbers in the last decade. They say its first-time freshman class enrollment is up 14.4%, new transfer students are up 16.5%, and total graduate enrollment is up 3.3%.

According to an ENMU press release, overall enrollment is up 5.7% from last year and is now at 5,398 students. Full-time students in undergraduate and graduate classes are up, meaning an increase of 8.4% in student credit hours.

“We are very excited to see such an increase across the board. Enrollment growth like this represents an increase in new students and retention of continuing students to get them across the finish line,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “A huge thank you to all those on campus who work hard daily to bring students to ENMU and help them cross that graduation stage.”

Officials say ENMU’s student population represents all of New Mexico’s 33 counties, 53 U.S. states and territories, and 34 countries from around the world. This is the second consecutive year of overall enrollment growth for the university.