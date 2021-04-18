Enchantment Awards return to highlight high school musical theater

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The show is back on for New Mexico’s top competition for high school musical theater. The Enchantment Awards will return May 21 after the 2020 competition was canceled because of the pandemic.

Twenty students from across the state will compete for best actor and actress, eventually representing New Mexico in the national “Jimmy” awards. This year’s Enchantment Awards will be streamed. Tickets are available online, starting at $5 for high school students and $20 for the general public.