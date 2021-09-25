Eldorado students, faculty help clean up campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldorado students and faculty helped clean up the school as part of its annual Fall Frenzy. Students from clubs and organizations are earning community service hours for their work.

School officials say it’s a way for students to show pride in their campus and give back to the community. “A lot of times, we talk bout just general concepts like pride in your school and I think students who really feel that pride in their school really want to put that into action. So, they come out here to actually put their money where their mouth is kind of thing, and give back to the school,” said Joshua Blondin, activities director at Eldorado.

Officials say they hold the event every September.

