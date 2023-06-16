NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Public Education Department is highlighting eight local schools that have raised the bar on literacy education. They’re part of a larger initiative to boost reading skills in 72 schools.

Three Albuquerque schools have been named “Model Schools.” And schools from other communities around the state have made the list as well.

“It is so invigorating to celebrate these Model Schools for their dedication to the Science of Reading and their efforts to ensure literacy instruction is in the spotlight,” Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a press release. “We are at a pivotal moment in New Mexico, one in which student outcomes are about to surpass past performances, all because the teaching of reading is our unwavering focus.”

The Model Schools are:

Mountain Mahogany Community School (Albuquerque Public Schools – charter)

The International School at Mesa de Sol (Albuquerque Public Schools – charter)

Whittier Elementary School (Albuquerque Public Schools)

Arts Academy at Bella Vista (Clovis Municipal Schools)

Bell Elementary School (Deming Public Schools)

Vado Elementary School (Gadsden Independent School District)

Los Niños Elementary School (Las Vegas City Schools)

Truth or Consequences Elementary School and Sierra Elementary Complex (Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools)

These schools made it through a competitive grant process and site visits and interviews. In the end, New Mexico’s administrators deemed these schools as examples of how evidence-based literacy education can be implemented in New Mexico classrooms.

For example, Vado Elementary School, led by principal Cheryl Coyle, says her school staff is committed to ensuring all students can read by using a range of teaching practices in both English and Spanish.

“We are taking what we are learning and applying the strategies to reading in English and Spanish. However, we still have much to learn and are only beginning our journey,” Coyle said ins a press release. “I am very blessed to work with such a dedicated staff. It is exciting to watch students learn to read and know that we are setting them up for success.”

In the upcoming school year, the Public Education Department will provide these select schools with additional support. Each of the eight schools is getting $50,000 in state funding. Additional funds go to dozens of other schools (on this list). All totaled, New Mexico is putting over $20 million towards boosting literacy this upcoming school year, according to the Public Education Department.