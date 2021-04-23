Education Department distributing $800 million to support homeless students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced plans to distribute $800 million to support the needs of students experiencing homelessness. The department will distribute $200 million in funding on Monday. Of that, New Mexico will receive $1.6 million.

U.S. Department of Education funding for New Mexico

The department also issued a letter to chief school officers in each state underscoring the need to use the funding to identify homeless children and youth, provide wraparound services due to the impact of the pandemic, and provide assistance so that homeless youth can attend school. The remaining available funds will be allocated to states as soon as June.

