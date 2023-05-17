PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re in the Portales area and need ideas for the kids this summer, you’re in luck. Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) is offering a range of programs for kids of varying ages.

“In our efforts to be a resource and community partner, ENMU is proud to offer a range of camps and activities for our area youth,” James Johnston, the president of the university, said in a press release. “We hope parents will take advantage of the programs our talented faculty and staff offer.”

Educational camps

Summer Band Camp for students in grades 8-11, June 5-6

Choir Camp for students in grades 9-12, June 11-15

Summer by Design Art Camp for students in grades 3-12, June 12-15

The Golden Student Success Center has free educational summer programs for kids as young as pre-K through 18 years old. More information can be found on these programs at this link.

Athletic camps

ENMU Football youth skills camp for students in grades K-8, June 5-8

ENMU Men’s Basketball youth camps for students in grades K-8 on June 12-14 and July 17-19

ENMU Sports Performance silver camp for students aged 7-12, June 15-1

ENMU Sports Performance silver camp for students aged 13-17, June 19-20

ENMU Baseball youth skills camp for students in grades K-4 in the mornings on June 26-28

ENMU Baseball youth skills camp for students in grades 5-8 in the afternoons on June 26-28

ENMU Volleyball skills camp for students in grades 5-8, June 25-27

ENMU Volleyball skills camp for students in grades K-4, July 2-3

ENMU Women’s Soccer youth camp for students in grades 1-5 in the late morning of July 24-26

ENMU Women’s Soccer youth camp for students in grades 6-8 in the early mornings of July 24-26

Many of the camps require a fee for registration. The fee varies depending on the camp. For more, check out this link for athletic camps. For educational camps, check out this link, and search in the top right for the camp you’re interested in.