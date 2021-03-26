Early childhood care facilities in NM can open to full capacity starting Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s daycares and early childhood facilities can open to full capacity starting Monday, with numerous safety measures in place. This will be the first time these facilities have been able to open at full-capacity statewide since the pandemic first hit. With lower case rates and more vaccinations, the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department says it couldn’t come at a better time.

“From the beginning, New Mexico, our top priority has really been ensuring the health and safety of children and the staff who serve them,” said Sec. Elizabeth Groginsky of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department. “This is really an important time to allow our childhood care providers who are an essential part of our economic recovery, to be able to operate at full capacity and meet the needs of children and families.”

Masks will be mandatory for kids over the age of three except when eating or napping. Following the updated CDC guidelines, kids will also have to remain three feet apart whenever possible. Childcare providers will also have to serve meals in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.

Sondra Carpenter serves as executive director of the New Mexico Child Care and Education Association, as well as executive director of Christina Kent Early Childhood Center in downtown Albuquerque. While they’ve remained open during much of the pandemic at limited capacity, she says it will be good for facilities to accommodate more children and families.

“It’s been challenging. Child care across the state had challenges meeting the new guidelines, facing this pandemic,” said Carpenter. “We do see the impact on our young ones who need the socialization, they need the ability to come and have the opportunity to explore and to learn.”

Carpenter says this change comes as more families head back to the office and need that safe place for their young kids to learn and play. The new measures, effective Monday, March 29, will be for all New Mexico child care centers, licensed and registered homes, and early childhood professionals.

All staff will be tested for COVID-19, but this time, it’ll just be once a month, rather than every two weeks like in the past. Staff and visitors will still have daily temperature checks. Quarantine for 10 days will be required if staff and children are in contact with someone who is COVID-positive unless they’re two weeks past a full dose of the vaccine or have recovered from COVID in the past three months.