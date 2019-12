ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New enrollment number for Albuquerque Public Schools are giving insight into how next year’s budget could be affected.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that enrollment numbers were down more than 1,650 from the year before. The district’s funds are determined per student.

If the numbers are down, the budget will also go down. However, the newly released numbers were only a 40-day count.

Average counts on the 80th and 120th day will determine funding.