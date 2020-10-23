‘E. Van Halen’ to serve Albuquerque art students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A colorful van is taking to the streets of Albuquerque, helping students express their creativity. The E. Van Halen is the new set of wheels for the Albuquerque Fine Arts Department.

Nicknamed in honor of rock legend Eddie Van Halen, the van will deliver musical instruments, artwork, costumes, and other equipment to schools around the city. It will also take instruments to and from the APS repair shop.

“The van isn’t just cool, it’s practical,” said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder. “The van will help expedite repairs, so students get their instruments back quicker. Fine Arts teachers will also save countless after-hours spent picking up and delivering materials for rehearsals, art shows, and drama performances.”

The APS Capital Master Plan office and APS Fine Arts department partnered for this project to improve customer service to students and teachers. The district reports that not all students have transportation to check instruments in for repair and in many cases, teachers and students don’t have vehicles large enough to transport bulky instruments such as cellos, tubas, and harps.





The new APS Find Arts van, the “E. Van Halen”. (courtesy APS)

Latest News: