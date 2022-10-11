DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango math teacher is the latest educator to receive the prestigious Milken Award. Fifth-grade math teacher Tiffany Miera received the award Tuesday morning and the $25,000 cash prize.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away
- Crime: ‘Breaks my heart’: Video catches thieves stealing another Albuquerque trailer
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 10 de Octubre 2022
- Business: Albuquerque food truck park helping local Asian, women-owned businesses
She teaches at Needham Elementary School, which she attended as a child. She’s recognized for her work to improve math proficiency and her mentorship of other school staff. Miera is one of 40 teachers across the country to receive this year’s award.