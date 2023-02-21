SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Los Lunas Superintendent, Dr. Arsenio Romero, as the new Secretary of the Public Education Department. Romero will begin work in this position on Mar. 6.

Dr. Arsenio Romero is a New Mexico native who was born and raised in Belen. He spent much of his career ensuring high-quality education, fighting for opportunities, and finding pathways for positive outcomes for all students. Romero has a long history of working with New Mexican school communities. He has earned a great reputation working with Las Cruces Public Schools, Los Lunas Schools, Deming Public Schools, the Roswell Independent School District, the New Mexico Public Education Department, and New Mexico State University.

In this position, Romero will focus on excellence in education for all students. He will create a well-rounded education for each student and work to eliminate the teacher shortage across schools. His end goal is to ensure that students are supported as they continue on to college, a career, or a service.

Romero was named 2021 Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico Association of Elementary Principals. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. from New Mexico State University and a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico.

Governor Lujan Grisham speaks highly of Romero, saying, “with his broad range of experience as a teacher, a principal, and superintendent in districts across the state, I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students. Dr. Romero has the vision and expertise to implement the changes our public education system needs.”

Romero says, “I am incredibly honored to be entrusted by Gov. Lujan Grisham and the people of our state with leading the New Mexico Public Education Department. I have deep roots here and understand the importance of an education that reflects the culture and values of New Mexicans. As a long-time educator and administrator, I am also keenly aware of the work that still needs to be done to make sure that every New Mexico student receives the education they deserve.”