Doña Ana Community College students write digital children’s book on pandemic

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –Doña Ana Community College students in the Education Department have written a digital children’s book about the pandemic. The book, “Chris’ Mask Nightmare” was written and illustrated by students in the DACC Education Club and tells the story of a boy who is afraid of wearing his mask to school.

However, with an explanation about germs and some imagination, Chris learns how to use his creativity to overcome his fear and make new friends. “We wanted to come up with a fun and illustrative way to help kids throughout this pandemic. With many kids heading into the classroom, our hope is that the book can ease students’ fears about COVID,” said DACC Associate Professor Mylis Murdock in a press release.

The book is for students in pre-school and can be read for free online.