Deputy secretary of academic engagement tours Lincoln Middle School

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Public Education Department were at a Rio Rancho middle school on Tuesday looking at how they’re adapting to in-person learning. Deputy Secretary of Academic Engagement Katarina Sandoval was at Lincoln Middle School and says during an unprecedented year, New Mexico schools have a particular set of challenges to overcome.

One challenge is that educators are trying to teach students both in-person and online. “Some of the challenges that they’re still faced with have to do with the capacity of their teachers who are doing so much right now. Teachers right now are teaching, of course, students in-person and then their Zoomers,” said Sandoval.

She says despite ongoing challenges, the PED is excited that schools are able to offer both in-person and online learning.