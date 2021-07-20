Proof of dental exam required for APS new student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are being asked to submit proof of a recent dental exam for students enrolling in Albuquerque Public Schools. The district says a new state law requires that students who are new to New Mexico’s public school districts are required to show that they have been to a dentist within the past year. They’re advocating for regular dental care to prevent cavities and tooth decay which they say could cause kids to have trouble concentrating.

Starting Aug. 1, parents of students enrolling for the first time in APS will receive an email asking that they go to the Parent Acknowledgement on Dental Records section of ParentVUE to upload confirmation of their child’s dental exam. They can also choose the opt-out option.

If you have questions concerning dental exams, contact APS Nursing Services at Nursingservices@aps.edu. If you have problems navigating ParentVUE, contact your child’s school.