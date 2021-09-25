Del Norte alumni dance troupe performs for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Del Norte High School alums danced their hearts out Friday night for a good cause. The Alumni Ballet Folklorico Dance Troupe is led by retired Del Norte teacher, Elaine Alarid.

They held a performance Friday night at the school. The $10 ticket price goes to a memorial scholarship named for longtime teacher and principal, Percy Larranaga, who was at Del Norte for 33 years. He passed away in 2019.

A student will receive the scholarship at the end of the year.