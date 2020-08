The Defense Department is making plans to get schools on military bases back in class. Like most other districts, the DOD is examining in-person and remote learning options.

Right now, 25 out of the 50 schools are beginning remotely and some 10,000 students are already enrolled. Defense officials say when in-person classes resume they will stand ready to react should an outbreak occur. As for the service academies, cadets are already back and doing fine.