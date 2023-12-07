ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The discussion over how much time New Mexico students should spend in the classroom is heating up again with a new proposal from the Public Education Department.

The PED is proposing a change to recently passed House Bill 130, aimed at increasing instructional time for students. Originally, the bill required schools with five-day weeks to have 180 days of instructional time and schools with four-day weeks needed 155 days. The change would make all schools in New Mexico have 180 days.

“Meaning they could still have four-day-a-week calendars but only for 50% for the weeks of the school year,” said Nate Williams, the Public Information Officer for PED. The other 50% of weeks would have to be five-day weeks.

The proposal is getting backlash from rural districts that operate on four-day weeks. House Republicans also wrote a letter to PED opposing the move.

“We felt that’s a decision that should be made at the local level, number one. Number two, you’re now broaching into substantive law and we think that should flow through the legislature since we are the people’s representatives,” said Rep. Ryan Lane, a Republican from San Juan County and the House GOP leader.

According to PED, about 20% of New Mexico’s 129 school districts operate on four-day weeks. “In some of these rural districts you’re on the bus for one or two hours each way and so, that was part of it as well was trying to meet the needs of those local families and what’s best for those students,” said Rep. Lane.

PED said what sparked the proposal were the alarming proficiency rates which are 38% statewide for reading and 24% in math proficiency.

“We understand that it’s a big change. And we understand that change can be difficult. But when you’re looking at the student achievement we’re seeing in this state, we need to change some of the things we’re doing and we need to do everything we can to give every student opportunity and every resource possible to succeed,” said Williams. He said this is only one of the measures PED is trying to address the issue and also plans to address the state’s chronic absenteeism.

PED points to a recent RAND Corporation study on the topic which included New Mexico as a sample. It found that four-day weeks led to students getting more sleep and time with family, lower costs for the district, and better teacher recruitment and retention. However, it found a significant gap in learning loss over time.

In the letter, House Republicans noted they also are committed to education but that this isn’t the way to better student outcomes. “It’s wrestling control from the local level. we think education is unique from community to community and this is more of a top-down, one-size-fits-all all approach which is problematic,” said Rep. Lane.

PED is collecting public comment on the proposal and has already received more than 1,100 comments. People can comment on the PED’s website. There is also a hearing on Monday, December 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Santa Fe.