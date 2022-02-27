ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is just one day left to apply for the Explora STEM Scholarship program. The $2,500 scholarship is open to Black, Hispanic, or Indigenous New Mexico students planning to study STEM or a trade in New Mexico.

Students must also have a GPA of at least 2.5. You’ll have to write a brief essay, 500 words or less, on your vision for the future of STEM, how you were inspired in the field, and how you want to inspire the next generation. The deadline to apply is February 28.