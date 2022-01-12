Cyber attack causes Albuquerque Public Schools to cancel classes Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will be closed Thursday, Jan. 13 due to a cyberattack. According to APS, the cyberattack has compromised some systems that could impact teaching, learning and student safety.

At this time, the district is working to fix the problem and hopes to reopen schools by Friday, Jan. 14. However, if the issues are not resolved by mid-day Thursday, students, staff and families will be notified.

APS says the school day will be made up at the end of the school year, just like a snow day. Athletic games, tournaments, and other extracurricular activities are expected to continue as scheduled.

The APS administrative offices will remain open Thursday and Friday. This is a developing story.