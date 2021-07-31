“Cruizin’ Into the School Year” helps students get supplies

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of kids now have much-needed school supplies for the upcoming year, thanks to the city of Albuquerque. The Department of Family and Community Services hosted its Cruizin’ Into the School Year” event on Saturday at Civic Plaza.

Story continues below:

Over 2,000 backpacks filled with supplies were given out. There were also vouchers for clothing and snacks, as well as free books available. An organizer says the main goal of the event was to assist families needing a little extra help.

“With the pandemic, it’s unfortunate a lot of our families lost jobs, a lot of families don’t have a steady income coming in. And so, putting on an event like this is very crucial because we’re able to help them and give them that jumpstart they need until they can get back on their feet,” said Community Recreation Center Supervisor Ziarra Kirksey.

Health providers were there, offering sports physicals and even COVID vaccinations for kids 12 and over.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES