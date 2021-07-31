“Cruizin’ Into the School Year” helps students get supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of kids now have much-needed school supplies for the upcoming year, thanks to the city of Albuquerque. The Department of Family and Community Services hosted its Cruizin’ Into the School Year” event on Saturday at Civic Plaza.

Over 2,000 backpacks filled with supplies were given out. There were also vouchers for clothing and snacks, as well as free books available. An organizer says the main goal of the event was to assist families needing a little extra help.

“With the pandemic, it’s unfortunate a lot of our families lost jobs, a lot of families don’t have a steady income coming in. And so, putting on an event like this is very crucial because we’re able to help them and give them that jumpstart they need until they can get back on their feet,” said Community Recreation Center Supervisor Ziarra Kirksey.

Health providers were there, offering sports physicals and even COVID vaccinations for kids 12 and over.