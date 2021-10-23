Corrales-based company producing 2 new multimedia projects for museums

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office says two multimedia productions are currently being produced in Corrales by New Mexico creative technology company Ideum Inc. The productions are employing nearly 20 New Mexicans.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office, one project is called “Science Center Human Anatomy Projection Project (Phase 1). It’s an interactive media exhibit that will dynamically illustrate human anatomy and physiology for an east coast science museum. The project is being directed by the founder and CEO of Ideum Inc. Jim Spadaccini.

The company is also working on two experiences for the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, NM. “Exploring the Universe” is an interactive media project in production through December 2021.

Included in the project will be an interactive emergency landing experience called “Crash Landing” and an exploration of space called “Galaxy Explorer.”

The release states Ideum is a 20-year-old digital design firm based in Corrales, New Mexico, and is deeply rooted in the museum field, working with museums across the world developing exhibits.