ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping students who struggle with school find success. Community Mentor Network, also known as CMN, is a community-based organization dedicated to helping young people succeed academically, socially, and emotionally as they make the transition from childhood to adolescence and adulthood.

Founder Newton Robinson says the focus is at-risk students. “So basically, those students that are so far behind that the teacher really can’t keep them up to speed, so what we do is go along with the teachers and help them along with all the things that are needed,” Robinson says.

CMN has recently received a grant from One Albuquerque from a program called “It Takes a Village.” Through this, CMN is able to work with CYFD and pull kids who are close to the juvenile system and works with children as they “age out” of the system to make sure they have a place to live.