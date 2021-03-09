Community centers prepare to restart after-school programs following PED announcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students should be back in the classroom by the beginning of April, so what does that mean for after-school care options? The City of Albuquerque says their community centers have remained open for the city’s youth throughout the pandemic and they plan to continue services even after they return to the classroom. Right now, there are about a thousand students registered for the city’s full-day program where they can do distance learning at community centers or in some cases Albuquerque Public School campuses while their parents are at work.

Following the Public Education Department’s announcement Monday, officials say they are waiting for APS to announce the specifics of their back-to-school plan so they can determine the need for before and after school programs.

“We’re very comfortable with the distance learning model but it looks like most students will move back to the classroom in April. So we’ll be looking at our before and after school options at that point and what those programs could look like, so how do our programs currently, which are full-day, distance learning programs how do those transition to more before and after school,” says Cristin Chavez-Smith, the Community Services Division Manager for CABQ’s Family and Community Services.

The city says it’s also trying to decide if they will need to continue with a full-day option even after schools re-open fully. KRQE News 13 reached out to Bernalillo County to find out their plans for before and after school care. A county spokesperson says the county will evaluate the next steps to remain aligned with the state’s public health order. Currently, much of the county’s community center staff are providing logistical support at vaccination clinics.